Vacation rentals hurt our housing stock

In regards to the letter from Shauna Abbott on Oct. 29 stating that VRBOs and Airbnbs should be more encouraged here in Napa ("Napa's Airbnb crisis: Resistant to change, slow to adapt, sure to be overthrown").

I will share our own experience. The three-bedroom house next door to us went into foreclosure and was purchased by a professional house flipper from Southern California. After a year of construction mess, he began renting it without a permit through VRBO and Airbnb and charging a very high nightly rate of $800 per night which is a price way beyond what a young family could afford in monthly rent.

In conclusion, from our perspective, this process removed a house from being rented or being sold to some family that lives here in Napa, and was occupied every weekend by different people that wanted to party.

Christine Crawford

Napa