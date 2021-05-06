Vaccines have stemmed previous pandemics

Dr. Albert Sabin, a Polish-born medical doctor, expanded on previous vaccine-research and he helped develop an oral polio vaccine, and is credited with nearly eradicating the disease. It is important for me to say that the disease is “nearly” eradicated; yet not totally eradicated.

So many doctors and nurses have played pivotal roles down through the ages. I am mindful that my late dad’s “Marples” ancestors came from a small village called Baslow, Derbyshire, England, where church records indicate they have lived since the late 1400s (if not earlier). In September 1665, just three and a half miles from Baslow is another village named Eyam, Derbyshire, a flea-infested bundle of cloth arrived from London. Soon, many people died. The villagers decided to isolate themselves off, in order to save others. They suffered greatly; and only a few lived, after the scourge of the Bubonic Plague left the area wiped-out by pestilence and death.