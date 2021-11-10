Veterans mental health in the age of COVID

The past two years of this pandemic has created major challenges for our veterans. Social distancing, increased unemployment, food scarcity, easy access to drugs has added to veterans feeling more isolated and creating a poor mental health environment.

One study shows that the national unemployment with veterans has almost doubled, suicide rates have increased dramatically, isolation and disconnection from family, friends and community has become rampant. Aging veterans are at particularly high risk of social isolation.

According to one report by the Wounded Warrior Project, of those veterans who incurred a physical or mental injury while serving our nation:

• 54% are suffering from PTSD;

• 34% suffering from various severe depression;

• 52% report their mental health has worsened with social distancing;

• 30% have reported thoughts of suicide within recent times.

The survey also found that the pandemic has made mental health care less accessible as the hospitals and healthcare providers focus on COVID.

Many veterans already had issues with mental health and substance use that put many in justice-involved harm’s way. The number of veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD, has been far greater than previously reported. Addictions, depression, and substance abuse place many veterans in trouble with the law.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs states that more than half of all justice-involved veterans exhibit mental health or substance abuse disorders and unfortunately our nation’s criminal justice system is generally unprepared to meet their needs.

There is an alternative: Veterans Treatment Courts, VTCs, give veterans facing incarceration and charged with low-level offenses a second chance by providing access to mental health services and treatment. For both our veterans and our communities, these VTCs are critical paths to receiving the help they need but few veterans have access to this. Ensuring easy access to VTCs is imperative to helping veterans at-risk as this pandemic continues. There are 29 such courts in California, but unfortunately none in Napa. One expert on veteran’s affairs stated, “for some veterans, life right now feels a lot like war times. “

There are new education benefits for veterans who lost jobs during the pandemic.

The Veteran Rapid Training Assistant Program, VRRAP, is aimed at educating and training for the current high-demand jobs which include healthcare, education, engineering and other skills many veterans are already equipped. Our veterans didn’t sit in a tank in Iraq and do nothing. They learned skills that can be refocused on making their lives and our communities better.

Veterans participating in VRRAP could receive up to 12 months of tuition, special fees, and possibly monthly housing allowances based on the post-9/11 G.I. Bill. There are requirements but it doesn’t hurt to contact the VA. The bill was originally part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package and $17 billion was allocated to support the Department of Veterans Affairs for pandemic response.

To learn more about the VTCs go to calvet.ca.gov.

To learn more about VRRAP, go to: va.gov/education.

To make a contribution or get more information about what is happening with our local veterans, email: napabernie@gmail.com.

Chris d Craiker

Napa