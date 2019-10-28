To all military veterans, or their children or grandchildren: You don’t have to be a celebrity to write your military memoirs. Preserving your stories about your military service is a priceless gift for your family.
In recognition of Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, I’d like to offer my complimentary two-page “How To Research and Write Your Military Memoirs … Answers to 8 FAQs.”
I’m a World War II veteran and Operation Crossroads atomic veteran, and a big supporter of military veterans writing or dictating their stories and memoirs. Sometimes it takes a checklist to get started.
Simply visit my website at WilliamMcGeeBooks.com and on the menu click on “Free: How To Research/Write Your Military Memoirs.” I’ll email your copy right away. If you don’t have access to a computer, I’m sure a grandchild or young neighbor will be happy to help you.
William L. McGee
Napa