With Veterans Day approaching on Nov. 11, Napa Republican Women Federated is happy to extend a warm welcome to our military veterans in Yountville, Travis Air Force, and especially to those in the Napa Valley, for a special Nov. 14 luncheon tribute to them at the Napa Elks Lodge.
The function of Veterans Day in the United States is subtly different from that of other November holidays. Fighting in World War I ended at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, even though the Treaty of Versailles was not officially signed until June 28, 1919. President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11, 1919 as “Armistice Day”.
In May 1938, a bill was signed that designated Nov. 11 a day dedicated to the cause of world peace, that would honor all veterans of World War I. In 1954 President Eisenhower declared that Armistice Day be officially commemorated as Veterans Day.
Today, the holiday celebrates all those who served honorably in the military, whether in war or peace.
For reservations at our Nov. 14 Elks Club luncheon, please call me at (707) 255-2815 or (707) 254-5946. Check in will be between 11-11:30 a.m..
Gaylon Kastner
Napa Valley Republican Women Federated