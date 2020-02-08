I’d like to suggest that the city council eliminate the debate about how a vice mayor can utilize the title outside civic duties by simply eliminating the vice mayor title entirely since it doesn’t seem to accurately reflect the limited duties of the role.
For purposes of a council member acting in the place of the mayor when necessary, you could choose another title that more clearly describes the relatively straightforward administrative duties involved such as running council meetings.
I think having a debate about how a vice mayor should be allowed to use the title outside the job duties is trying to solve the wrong problem, and will likely lead to never ending unproductive discussion.
The real problem here is that no matter how you describe the duties the existing term “vice mayor” will typically cause people to associate it with the similar sounding but much different title of “vice president.” They will assume that it confers either the ability to take on the full responsibility of the mayor under certain circumstances, or that it suggests that the vice mayor is an additional executive layer between the mayor and council members with greater authority than council members.
It is this suggested importance in the vice mayor title that currently is being leveraged in what some think is an inappropriate way. Eliminate the problem by eliminating the title.
Trying to put rules around how to use the title is an approach that will forever require maintenance, policing, and wasted debate.
Jim Napier
Napa