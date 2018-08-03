I would like to thank two local restaurant owners who both donated their time, food and personnel resources as part of an auction item from the Vintage High School Crab Feed for the annual Vintage High School Athletic Booster Rib Throw Down.
On Friday, June 22, 2018 Justin Graffigna from Il’Posto and Tyler Rodde owner of Oenotri shared with over 50 people their BBQ rib specialty that was tasted and enjoyed by all. We were very blessed and honored to have two of the finest chef’s in the Napa Valley share their generosity that was extended for this fundraising event.
Not only do Justin and Tyler operate amazing restaurants, but they are also Vintage High School graduates which made this event even more special. Without their enthusiasm and eagerness to dedicate their personal time, the Rib Throw Down would not have been nearly as successful.
In the near future, please consider visiting both Il’Posto and Oenotri to enjoy a sumptuous lunch and/or dinner and thank Justin and Tyler for their time and resources.
Finally, a huge thank you to Gary Mathison who was the winning bidder of the Rib Throw Down at the Vintage High School Crab Feed, as well as Zach and Robin Yates for hosting the dinner event. The evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
Michael Pearson
Napa