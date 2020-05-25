Vintners' wealth relies on workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a member of the Napa County Farm Bureau, I join Ryan Klobas, executive director, in great appreciation for our farmers and farmworkers ("Thank the farmers for our food supply," May 19).

However, it is important to note that almost all our food comes from farms outside of Napa County these days, and that, according to Napa County crop report, 99.6% of “farming” in Napa is wine grapes, tended by our farmworkers.

Yet, incredulously, the Napa County Farm Bureau opposed the governor’s executive order for the extension of workers' compensation to these same farmworkers should they contract COVID-19 in the workplace.

Our local chapter needs to extend its “appreciation” into actual meaningful protection of our farmworkers, many who do not have the economic option of staying home without compensation and who often are already on the edge of poverty. To not care for these workers, is to not treat them as valued members of our community, and is exploitative