Vintners' wealth relies on workers

As a member of the Napa County Farm Bureau, I join Ryan Klobas, executive director, in great appreciation for our farmers and farmworkers ("Thank the farmers for our food supply," May 19).
However, it is important to note that almost all our food comes from farms outside of Napa County these days, and that, according to Napa County crop report, 99.6% of “farming” in Napa is wine grapes, tended by our farmworkers.
Yet, incredulously, the Napa County Farm Bureau opposed the governor’s executive order for the extension of workers' compensation to these same farmworkers should they contract COVID-19 in the workplace.
Our local chapter needs to extend its “appreciation” into actual meaningful protection of our farmworkers, many who do not have the economic option of staying home without compensation and who often are already on the edge of poverty. To not care for these workers, is to not treat them as valued members of our community, and is exploitative
Workplace education and guidelines are critically important, and the Farm Bureau supports this, but so too is the protection offered when farmworkers, classified as essential, become ill. Yes, claims involving incidents of COVID-19 transmitted on the job will raise workers' compensation rates for the wine grape grower, but it is also important to remember that upon the backs of these workers, and their families, the incredible wealth of the vintner rides.
Patricia Damery
Napa
