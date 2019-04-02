I was delighted to read that California may toughen immunization rules to block measles. I was infected with measles when I was in the first grade, in rural eastern North Carolina, in 1955.
According to my parents' report and my own vague memory, I was devastated by the disease. I missed weeks of school and ran temperatures of up to 106 degrees Fahrenheit. It was feared that I had developed measles encephalitis because I was so lethargic and slept all the time.
I survived the illness, but, had a vaccine been available, I am sure that my parents would have ensured that my brother and I received it. As it was, polio was the most feared viral illness of the time. My parents made sure that my brother and I received both the Salk and Sabin vaccines. Horror stories about polio were legion in the rural South. Who wanted to end up in an iron lung? Or crippled for life?
In the eighth grade, I came down with chicken pox. Again, for me, a viral illness was devastating. I was out of school for a month, ran high fevers, and spent most of my time in bed. My body was covered, head to toe, with viral lesions. Some of the scars on my face took years to fill in.
Had there been a chicken pox vaccine, I am sure that my parents and my personal physician would have insisted that I receive it.
So-called "vaccine deniers" need to take heed. The life you have to save is your child's. I'm hoping that the intervention of the state will be life-saving.
Dr. Richard J. Forde
Yountville