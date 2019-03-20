Maybe you have heard it said, or said it yourself, "I can't believe in a virgin birth, it is just not possible."
But when you look at life here on earth and compare it to the rest of the universe, we find that life is a unique event. It only appears to have occurred on our "Goldilocks" situated planet. The universe, as far as we can see, is a cold, harsh, violent, vacuum with no other life. Yet our planet has life, abundant. We are surrounded by life here on earth, we think it is commonplace and normal but it is far from normal.
Twenty miles straight up is the rest of the universe; that is, the “normal” universe.
Babies are miracles. Consider that there are 60,000 miles of blood vessels in every newborn baby; only 1 mile is actually visible to the eye. Every bit of that blood delivery system is exquisitely crafted to deliver the vital blood to the trillions of cells in every part of the baby.
And it is all self-assembled by the information encoded on the DNA molecule. This is only one of many systems in the baby’s body necessary for life. This is astounding engineering on a scale that is unimaginable to our scientists and engineers.
Mothers intuitively understand what a miracle of life that baby represents. Even some of us dads get it.
If we were to compare it to our human engineering ability it would be as if the entire 45,000 miles of highway of the interstate highway system in the USA self-assembled. That would be every mile of highway, overpass, on- and off-ramps, lights, landscaping, signs, every detail needed for a functioning system and did it in nine months. Forget about whether we could actually get our Congress to fund it or not, that is another complication.
Yes, you can argue there is a difference of size and scale, but the intricacy of design is there in both the blood system and the highway system, the highway system does not self-assemble, so it is not as complex a building process as the blood delivery system which are tubes, not flat roads as the highway system is.
How does this relate to virgin births? Most of us have a smartphone and enjoy thousands of apps that can do different things using the computing power of the smartphone. I can monitor my garage door from my phone, even open and close the door if needed. All of us know that we can do these things with our phones including downloading new programs and updating existing, wirelessly. Something that would have appeared truly miraculous to someone from another age, even to someone from just 30 years ago.
Think about how babies are made, with man supplying the sperm and woman the egg, and the two combining their different DNA to form another unique individual. Could God have bypassed the need for the man's sperm and utilized the woman and the egg and the amazing 3D printing factory that the woman's body becomes? Downloading new instructions, implementing the assembly code and starting the baby assembly process, using a young girl named Mary? We do similar remote commands all the time with our smart phones; why can't God?
We have invented 3D printers that can create things through a simple layering process, it is a slow process that finally yields a finished part. The woman's body becomes a ultra-sophisticated 3D factory that produces the miracle baby in nine months. When the baby’s heart is being formed, the cells are being manufactured at the rate of 1 million cells per second.
And if that rate continued the baby would weigh over 3,000 pounds at birth, thank God, the mother says that the growth rate slows down and results in the 7-pound miracle baby.
When you consider that God imagined and engineered all the DNA and its amazing code to begin with, why can't we allow God to start the birth process wirelessly? We can do it. Why can't God?
The more we work on creating robots and try to create artificial intelligence the more we have to admit just how advanced all life is compared to our efforts. The human brain has 100 billion neurons with 100 trillion neural connections, and all this is self-assembled from about 3 billion bits of data on the DNA code that is in every human cell. DNA is the most complex molecule in existence with over 10 million atoms. Marvelous, astounding, exquisite engineering.
Yet, DNA has all the code to assemble that 60,000 miles of blood vessels, and the eyes that are rated at 100 megapixels, and the blood clotting system and on and on, for a complete miracle baby.
Jay Gardner
Napa