Compadres has been a fixture and fun watering hole in our community for 32 years, consistently saying "yes" every time they were asked to support fund-raisers and charity events.
Compadres will serve its last margarita and meal on Monday, Feb. 18. They are open for lunch, dinner, cocktails every day till then, as well as breakfast on the weekend at 8 a.m.. Please say 'thank you' for their exceptional involvement in our community by stopping by, having a meal/appetizer, and tipping your waiters/waitresses/bartenders like rock stars.
The extra cash will mean a great deal. Compadres has margarita and drink specials nearly every day. See you at the Bar. Thanks, Rick, for always being there for us.
Joe Fischer
Napa