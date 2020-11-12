Vitamin D, zinc, and COVID

A number of 2020 studies show that the majority of COVID patients are Vitamin D deficient or insufficient. One study showed that 81% of hospitalized patients were low in Vitamin D. Another showed low levels to be an independent risk factor for infection and hospitalization. In a massive Israeli study of 4.6 million people across the country, low levels were significantly associated with a higher risk of infection, with the highest risk being associated with the lowest levels. They also observed that areas with higher Vitamin D levels conferred a sort of “herd immunity” since higher levels are associated with a lower risk of infection.

The rate of obesity in this country is over 30% of the populace. Obese adults are three times more likely to be Vitamin D deficient. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension are all known comorbidities for the risk and severity of COVID infection as well, and all are associated with obesity.

Multiple studies have shown a correlation between COVID and Vitamin D deficiency. Low levels contribute to the production of pro-inflammatory chemicals (cytokines) leading to increased lung inflammation. One recent study of hundreds of hospitalized patients showed the odds of hospitalization were 95% higher in Vitamin D deficient patients.