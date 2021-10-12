Voice your support for Mayacamas Middle School

For more than 20 years, River Middle School provided parents an option that focused on strong social-emotional learning in a project-based format and small school environment. This curriculum proved to be so valued by the community that each year students were wait-listed due to the high demand.

As recently as this year, River was voted best middle school by The Napa Valley Register. Rather than celebrate and support this school, NVUSD has chosen to close the school in favor of other options.

This seems to be a clear case of NVUSD telling the community what they need rather than listening to what they want.

This is exactly why many charter schools start. When a school district cannot, or will not, meet the needs of the community, the community will organize and create a charter school. This has now occurred here in Napa.

Concerned members of our community including educators, parents, and River School alumni have created a charter petition for Mayacamas Charter Middle School. The concept is simple – continue to provide the choice that has been so popular with parents and students for decades in Napa. Let kids continue to have the choice to learn and thrive in educational environments that suit them best.