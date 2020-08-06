× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I take a lot of pleasure in voicing my support of Scott Sedgley for mayor. What’s not to like?

He’s proven how very capable, smart and fair he is. I trust him to call the right shots after studying the issues.

I’ve enjoyed Jill Techel’s excellent performance as our mayor. We hate turning her loose, but she’s earned a little rest and fun with her grandchildren. Scott is made of the same cloth: study the issues, and study them again, know your decision is right, stand by it to the end.

I was lucky enough to meet Scott when he first came aboard as city councilman. I had a question for him. He answered my question and I knew that he was being honest and straightforward with me. Some folks you trust and put your faith in, and that is exactly what I did with Scott. It’s an honor to know him, and I look forward to calling him Mayor Sedgley.

Betty Rhodes

Napa