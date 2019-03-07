Every day, thousands of cancer patients need a ride to and from their treatments. Studies show that patients often delay or have difficulty obtaining needed medical care each year in the absence of available and affordable transportation.
In California, an estimated 178,130 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, and for many of them getting to treatments can be their biggest roadblock. A successful transportation assistance program can be a tremendous, potentially life-saving asset to the community. That’s why volunteering for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program is so important.
Volunteer drivers donate their time and can provide as many rides as they want. All drivers must have a valid driver’s license, good driving record, access to a safe and reliable car, regular desktop, laptop or tablet computer access, and proof of car insurance.
As a Road To Recovery volunteer driver, I understand that when cancer hits, it hits from all sides, and lacking transportation to treatments shouldn’t be one of them. That’s why I volunteer with the American Cancer Society, and help them attack cancer from every angle. We are all activists against cancer, leading the fight for a world without cancer.
It’s a great feeling to know that I’m literally giving someone a ride that is helping to save their life. I encourage everyone in our community to consider being a volunteer driver today.
To learn more about the Road To Recovery program, visit cancer.org.
Amanda Musvosvi
Volunteer Driver
American Cancer Society
Angwin