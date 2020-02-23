Vote Amber: 20 years of "growth" is killing Napa

He approved the expansion of the Syar excavations abutting Skyline Wilderness Park in the face of substantial environmental and resident concern. He approved Woolls Ranch, Girard, Raymond, and other winery projects all vigorously opposed by residents defending their neighborhoods against commercialization. And he appointed a Napa city developer to the County Planning Commission to advance his land use agenda there.

Existing affordable housing and traffic problems, and those that will be added by the many, many projects already approved but not yet built, do need creative solutions. But they must be responsibly conceived.

Just building more housing and transport infrastructure will induce more growth and exacerbate, not reduce, existing problems. Left in the hands of the current board majority, new development projects, and the workers and visitors needed to make them profitable, will continue to come.

More hillsides and wetlands will be cleared, more buildings will fill the landscape, housing and traffic problems will only worsen, and Napa's spectacular rural environment will continue to disappear.