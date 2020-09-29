Vote Bernie Narvaez for Napa City Council

I have known Bernie Narvaez for about four years, as a community leader and as my insurance broker. Bernie has a calm, pragmatic demeanor. He gathers information and opinions of others prior to forming his own opinion. That’s what our leaders are called to do; represent us. It’s time he held an official position in local government.

Bernie served in the Marines prior to settling down in Napa, his wife’s hometown. Since then, he has proven himself as an important part of our community involved in numerous charitable organizations and via his local insurance business.

I greatly respect Bernie as a man of integrity and high moral principles, so I wholeheartedly believe that he is the best candidate to represent our community. Vote Bernie Narvaez for 4th District City Council for a leader our great city deserves.

Lee W. Miller

Napa