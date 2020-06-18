Vote Doris Gentry for Napa mayor

I have known Vice Mayor Doris Gentry of Napa for over 10 years – she is an honorable and steady resident. I have watched her life as she ran for City Council and now is running for mayor.

As a member of IBEW Local 1245, I know Doris will work for the best interests of Napa employees.

Doris is savvy, talented and a great communicator. Vote Doris Gentry for mayor – Napa needs her level head and leadership.

Brendan Gilbert

Napa

