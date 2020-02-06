In the Napa Valley Register’s endorsement for 4th district supervisor ("The choices for Napa County supervisor," Jan. 26), I was shocked to read your characterization of Amber Manfree as one who understands land use in the development of wild lands as “as well as anyone on the board.”
With her educational background and experience, Amber will bring much-needed knowledge to the Board of Supervisors about the potential consequences of the continuing unfettered development of our wild lands. Not one of our current board members is a scientist. This is a major shortcoming.
We need her voice and experience to round out that of the bankers, attorneys, educators, and business people. Your own description of the incumbent, Alfredo Pedroza, describes him primarily as a “well-funded incumbent with ties to well-heeled segments of the wine industry.” That’s not much of an endorsement for someone who is supposed to have a real understanding of land use and cumulative impacts.
I also take issue with your statement that she was “fuzzy” on issues of “services and policies.” Amber has a broad perspective. When I was a part of an interviewing team of Amber, she pointed out she not only was concerned about the environment but also had strong concerns about traffic and affordable housing, generally, the people in our community.
You have free articles remaining.
She is highly intelligent and capable of learning the ropes of a new job. In the short time I have known her, I have seen her grow from a brilliant consulting scientist to a candidate listening and growing into the job of supervisor, a true grass-roots servant.
At a time so many of us are frustrated by the local government, Amber is a refreshing alternative. Remember, big funders for a candidate can be counted on the fingers of one or two hands, but they are only that many votes. We the people are many. District 4, make your voice heard. Vote for Amber Manfree.
Patricia Damery
Napa