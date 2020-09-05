Vote for caring, kindness & Biden on Nov. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have listened to the words and observed the actions of both party's leaders over the last three years and watched some of each convention over the last few days. I woke up this morning with two different show tunes swirling through my brain, each addressing the question “What Makes the World Go Round?”

The first song was performed by Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey in "Cabaret." Grey plays Emcee, the deranged Master of Ceremonies of the decadent Kit Kat Club, and Liza is the flamboyant Sally Bowles, who performs at the club. They perform a duet, “What Makes the World Go Round,” while Joel drops coins onto Liza's bosom and Lisa pitches coins into Joel's pants.

The song, which is a show stopper, is ironically performed to a flock of marginalized citizens and Nazi sympathizers in a depressed 1930 Berlin, as the National Socialist Party is gaining power. The conclusion of the show leaves the fate of Sally and Emcee to Hitler's totalitarian regime.

The second tune was the number performed by Ann Maria Alberghetti in the Broadway musical “Carnival.” She plays an optimistic orphan Lili, who runs off to join the circus. Another circus performer, Paul, the crippled puppeteer, played by Jerry Orbach, vents his sorrow and anger about his physical condition through his puppets.