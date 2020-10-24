Vote for David Campbell for Napa City Council

David Campbell’s clear statement of goals for Napa’s future and his leadership experience in both the public and private sectors make him the most qualified of the four candidates vying for election to District 2. (Please compare his measurable platform goals to the others if you can find them.)
Much has been written about his two decades in top management on the local winery scene, the last being CEO of Clos du Val, and in retirement his local volunteering in support of health care for all, immigrant rights, and suicide prevention. Less has been said about his record before coming to the valley.
Over 20 years ago when his friends and neighbors in Pacific Grove recognized his capability and passion for public service, they asked him to run for the local K-12 school board. With their help, he successfully won office in a competitive election and served for four years before his transfer to Napa.
Like David, I had served in elective office before moving to Napa, in my case the Belmont City Council, and can especially appreciate his knowledge and ability from day-one to work with constituents, staff, and fellow council members in making strategic plans, setting measurable goals, and preparing budgets, all in the glare of public scrutiny and accountability.
I got to know David when we worked together helping Napa County Progressive Alliance in its campaign to educate the city council and community about needed remedies available to prevent Latinx votes from being systematically diluted by citywide elections. David’s effective advocacy assisted the council to understand the problem, solicit public input at several workshops and hearings, and vote to replace the current system with elections every two years in two of the four districts.
In his campaign, he promises as a council member to continue to work for city annexation of the two major Napa County islands, areas the city encircles, but the county governs. Two thousand island residents, mainly Latinx and lower-income households, are still left without the right to vote in city elections despite their substantive social and public service ties and their sales taxes paid to the city.
David has devoted part of his campaign to educating and dispelling myths and misunderstandings about island annexations. For example, David has helped clear up that once annexed, residents’ total taxes and fees will likely be reduced by about $88 per year due to lower water, recycling, and solid waste rates charged city residents and that only the city can initiate annexation of islands under streamlined laws that do not require the city to install any new improvements.
Please vote for David Campbell for Napa City Council District 2, an experienced and effective candidate who cares.
Gary Orton
Napa
