Vote for David Campbell for Napa City Council

David Campbell’s clear statement of goals for Napa’s future and his leadership experience in both the public and private sectors make him the most qualified of the four candidates vying for election to District 2. (Please compare his measurable platform goals to the others if you can find them.)

Much has been written about his two decades in top management on the local winery scene, the last being CEO of Clos du Val, and in retirement his local volunteering in support of health care for all, immigrant rights, and suicide prevention. Less has been said about his record before coming to the valley.

Over 20 years ago when his friends and neighbors in Pacific Grove recognized his capability and passion for public service, they asked him to run for the local K-12 school board. With their help, he successfully won office in a competitive election and served for four years before his transfer to Napa.

Like David, I had served in elective office before moving to Napa, in my case the Belmont City Council, and can especially appreciate his knowledge and ability from day-one to work with constituents, staff, and fellow council members in making strategic plans, setting measurable goals, and preparing budgets, all in the glare of public scrutiny and accountability.