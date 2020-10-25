Vote for Eve Ryser for NVUSD School Board Area 4.

Eve Ryser, Area 4 candidate for NVUSD school board, brings the experience and passion needed to effectively serve all students in our school district if elected to the board. We want to share with you why she deserves your vote.
We have had the great joy of working with Eve the past couple of years as public safety advocates supporting common sense gun laws at the local and state level. In this work, we have seen a dedicated community member in Eve who supports evidence-based solutions like those of our BeSMART for Kids campaign — a program of great importance in a time when millions of school-aged children nationwide are at home due to COVID-19. This program educates parents and caregivers of children about the need to safely store firearms, model good behavior around guns, and recognize the warning signs of suicide, especially in teens. This is just one example of how she is committed to keeping our schools and our children safe and thriving in our community.
And while her volunteer efforts span the spectrum from gun violence prevention to representing parent voices on the superintendent's Parent Advisory Board, Eve will bring an important perspective to the NVUSD school board — that of an educator with over 20 years of experience teaching locally. Teachers are active listeners and creative problem solvers and we know how important those attributes are for public service.
As parents of school-aged children, we feel confident that her experience coupled with her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion will make a tangible difference for all families of school-aged children in our community.
Eve Ryser is a compassionate and dedicated advocate in every role she undertakes and we know she will bring the same to the NVUSD School Board if she is elected to serve. We urge you to learn more at everyser4nvusdboard.com and vote for Eve for NVUSD School Board Area 4.
Liz Russell and Lita Bruce, volunteers
Napa Valley Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
