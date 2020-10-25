Vote for Eve Ryser for NVUSD School Board Area 4.

We have had the great joy of working with Eve the past couple of years as public safety advocates supporting common sense gun laws at the local and state level. In this work, we have seen a dedicated community member in Eve who supports evidence-based solutions like those of our BeSMART for Kids campaign — a program of great importance in a time when millions of school-aged children nationwide are at home due to COVID-19. This program educates parents and caregivers of children about the need to safely store firearms, model good behavior around guns, and recognize the warning signs of suicide, especially in teens. This is just one example of how she is committed to keeping our schools and our children safe and thriving in our community.