Vote for experience: Judge Monique Langhorne

I write to support Monique Langhorne, Superior Court judge, to defend her incumbency, which is being challenged by attorney Clifford Blackman in the upcoming election.

I retired from the law in 2006, and worked with Ms. Langhorne when I practiced juvenile criminal defense. Monique has had lots of experience as a deputy district attorney, so she has had plenty of trials. She served as Court Commissioner, where she learned the attributes of a trial judge. Now she is a Superior Court judge, held in high esteem by members of the Bar Association for her fair and impartial decisions.

Mr. Blackman has a large personal injury practice in San Francisco, and I'm sure he's had a lot of trial experience. I also assume that he vigorously advocates for his clients, and gets results in the form of large verdicts, at least as reported in his online ads.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

But advocacy is not the essential role of a judge. Rather, it is the ability to weigh each side's evidence, and, perhaps the most difficult thing, to render a verdict--actually decide the case. Being an attorney, and being a judge are two very distinct things.

Ms. Langhorne has distinguished herself as a Judge, and she should be permitted to retain her seat on the bench.

Vote for Monique Langhorne for Superior Court Judge.