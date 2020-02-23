Vote for experience: Judge Monique Langhorne

I write to support Monique Langhorne, Superior Court judge, to defend her incumbency, which is being challenged by attorney Clifford Blackman in the upcoming election.
I retired from the law in 2006, and worked with Ms. Langhorne when I practiced juvenile criminal defense. Monique has had lots of experience as a deputy district attorney, so she has had plenty of trials. She served as Court Commissioner, where she learned the attributes of a trial judge. Now she is a Superior Court judge, held in high esteem by members of the Bar Association for her fair and impartial decisions.
Mr. Blackman has a large personal injury practice in San Francisco, and I'm sure he's had a lot of trial experience. I also assume that he vigorously advocates for his clients, and gets results in the form of large verdicts, at least as reported in his online ads.
You have free articles remaining.
But advocacy is not the essential role of a judge. Rather, it is the ability to weigh each side's evidence, and, perhaps the most difficult thing, to render a verdict--actually decide the case. Being an attorney, and being a judge are two very distinct things.
Ms. Langhorne has distinguished herself as a Judge, and she should be permitted to retain her seat on the bench.
Vote for Monique Langhorne for Superior Court Judge.
Stephen Stanton
Napa