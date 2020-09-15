Vote for Gerardo Martin for Napa mayor

As a resident of the city of Napa since 1997, I've had the great pleasure of serving on a variety of non-profit organizations, including the The Land Trust, City of Napa Parks Commission, Leadership Napa Valley 27, Democratic Central Committee, Napa County Hispanic Network member/president, currently Napa County Democratic Club member and Latinx Democratic Club Napa Representative.
As a parent of four sons, two youngest who attended local NVUSD and Napa Valley College, I have had the pleasure of working at four colleges and the honor of 15 years serving the youth/parents of Napa County as associate dean of MESA/STEM at Napa Valley College.
My intent is not to speak as an active participant of any party but to express my love and concern for our city of Napa. Because of that, I am supporting Mr. Gerardo Martin as the next mayor for the city of Napa.
Over the years, I have seen Mr. Martin initiate action through the creation of the Latino Leaders Roundtable, a collaborative organization to address the concerns of the marginalized of our community; the interaction of community leaders from Sonoma /Marin counties, his fiscal attention as NVC Foundation president, and attention to small business concerns as former president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, all leadership roles demanding vision and so much more while bringing up three children as a single father.
A solutions-oriented individual, he has benched his career steps from the beginnings of field labor to years of union membership at our local grocery chain store, currently a successful fiscal investment consultant/adviser manager for a national investment firm.
Mr. Martin listens to our community needs in fairness , always balancing fiscal responsibilities for the wellness of the community, you and I.
Yet there are those who want to support the status quo complacency, who say he needs to join other civic committees first, who fail to remember a current Napa County supervisor previously placed into the role of Napa City Council or of a current council member who was also selected and seated without those same experiences.
Mr. Martin is running a grassroots campaign without a war chest of corporate dollars that he has stated he will not accept, unlike his long-term incumbents who are running for mayor.
So let's follow the money, where Mr. Sedgley received some of his fiscal contributions: Napa Valley Wine Train $5,000; First & Main NV, LLC $5,000; JBD Consulting ,LLC $2,500 and $ 2,000; Sacramento International Jet Center,Inc. $1,000 to name a few.
Doris Gentry: Davidon Homes $5,000; in respect of space, I'll only add you, the community, can read much more of her in the Napa Valley Register or follow her on record via the Freedom of Information Act with relevant information to Napa County Public Health, former Compadres building now card room, etc.
We all have a choice over fear and irresponsibility. Become the conscience of the city of Napa, be the champion of change for yourself, your family, your small businesses, for the next seven generations of Napans. Vote for Gerardo Martin.
Jose L. Hernandez
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!