Vote for Gerardo Martin for Napa mayor

A solutions-oriented individual, he has benched his career steps from the beginnings of field labor to years of union membership at our local grocery chain store, currently a successful fiscal investment consultant/adviser manager for a national investment firm.

Mr. Martin listens to our community needs in fairness , always balancing fiscal responsibilities for the wellness of the community, you and I.

Yet there are those who want to support the status quo complacency, who say he needs to join other civic committees first, who fail to remember a current Napa County supervisor previously placed into the role of Napa City Council or of a current council member who was also selected and seated without those same experiences.

Mr. Martin is running a grassroots campaign without a war chest of corporate dollars that he has stated he will not accept, unlike his long-term incumbents who are running for mayor.

So let's follow the money, where Mr. Sedgley received some of his fiscal contributions: Napa Valley Wine Train $5,000; First & Main NV, LLC $5,000; JBD Consulting ,LLC $2,500 and $ 2,000; Sacramento International Jet Center,Inc. $1,000 to name a few.