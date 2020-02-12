I am writing to voice my support for Mariam Aboudamous for Napa County District 5 Supervisor. Over my 20 years as a resident of American Canyon, I have enjoyed getting involved in the local community and watching it evolve.
I met Mariam Aboudamous, a longtime resident of American Canyon, when she was running for City Council. Throughout the time I have known her, I have found her accessible and available to discuss local issues, whether it be our open spaces and parks, traffic, housing, economic development and job growth, or our local schools.
As a longtime resident, she has built relationships with many parts of our community and is able to draw on their knowledge and commitment to American Canyon and Napa County.
In talking with Mariam during her campaign, I have learned more about the landscape of local vs. countywide issues and how American Canyon concerns mesh with countywide concerns.
Regardless of whether we are looking at a city level, a supervisorial district level or at the county level, it is critical for us to work together to solve our three largest issues (transportation, housing and economic development). These issues cannot be solved separately, but must be solved together in a collaborative manner, bringing together the various jurisdictions and stakeholders and looking within and outside the box to move toward solutions that are successful and sustainable.
I am supporting Mariam for District 5 supervisor because I believe she has the ability, the knowledge and the trust to play a central role in the countywide collaboration needed to work on these critical issues.
Please vote for Mariam Aboudamous, District 5 Supervisor.
Nance Matson
American Canyon