Vote For Scott Sedgley and Bernie Narvaez

Scott Sedgley is the best candidate for mayor of Napa and Bernie Narvaez is the best candidate for City Council District 4. I have worked with both of these good men in community service and trust them both to serve the residents of Napa to the best of their ability. I have nothing negative to say about either of their opponent's.

However, we need these two very best officials elected to help run our city and address the current and future challenges that will face it.

Scott has served Napa in multiple leadership roles as council member, vice mayor, fire captain and school board member. He is uniquely qualified and prepared to lead our city into the future. I trust him and support his leadership as mayor of our city. His work ethic and deep experience in Napa make him the best candidate to succeed Mayor Jill Techel.