Vote For Scott Sedgley and Bernie Narvaez

Scott Sedgley is the best candidate for mayor of Napa and Bernie Narvaez is the best candidate for City Council District 4. I have worked with both of these good men in community service and trust them both to serve the residents of Napa to the best of their ability. I have nothing negative to say about either of their opponent's.
However, we need these two very best officials elected to help run our city and address the current and future challenges that will face it.
Scott has served Napa in multiple leadership roles as council member, vice mayor, fire captain and school board member. He is uniquely qualified and prepared to lead our city into the future. I trust him and support his leadership as mayor of our city. His work ethic and deep experience in Napa make him the best candidate to succeed Mayor Jill Techel.
Bernie Narvaez is particularly well qualified to serve on our Napa City Council. He is a homeowner and successful business owner in the Napa. He is also an Iraq War veteran who has served our community on the Park & Recreation Commission, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and as an active member of Napa Sunrise Rotary. In 2017, he was the 2017 Veteran of The Year for Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguilar-Curry's California 4th Assembly District. He is also a graduate of the Napa Valley Leadership Academy and was vice chair of the Napa 2040 General Plan, developing Napa's General Plan for the next 20 years. Lastly, I believe it's appropriate and time to have another Latino member of our community(who represents 48+% of Napa residents) succeed Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza and serve on the Napa City Council.
Both of these men men are highly respected and capable members of the Napa city community. They have been outstanding community servants in their respective roles for many years. I like, respect and admire both men and trust them to help lead Napa forward in the future. Pleasing join me in voting for Scott and Bernie.
Terry Scott
Napa
