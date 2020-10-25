Vote for Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor

I live just outside the Napa city limits, so I am unable to vote for Napa mayor. But I wish I did, so I could cast my vote for Scott Sedgley.

My husband and I relocated to Napa eight years ago. We knew that we loved the Napa area from our frequent visits, but didn’t know too much about everyday life in Napa. Luckily, some of the first people we met were the Sedgleys. From the start, they welcomed us and made us feel that our decision to move here was a good one. But more than that, it was obvious that they love this community and work hard to look out for the best for the entire valley.

Scott has always been welcoming to take any questions and discuss any issues. From his experience on the council as well as his perspective as a historian, it’s obvious he knows what he’s talking about. Given an issue, he explains and defends his own position while respectfully discussing opposing viewpoints. And the position he takes is based on what is best for the community.

Even though I can’t vote for mayor, I strongly encourage everyone who can to vote for Scott. He is someone who listens and makes intelligent and thoughtful decisions, which can be hard to find in government, in my opinion. He considers all of us when making decisions and conclusions.