Vote Jim Hinton for Napa City Council

I was pleased to see Dan Jurgeit's letter to the editor endorsing Jim Hinton ("I endorse Jim Hinton for Napa City Council," Aug. 27). I’ve known Dan well for over 20 years, and I agree Jim Hinton would make an excellent council member. His expertise on cannabis laws, regulation and health benefits is something our council members are currently lacking. Our current ordinance is far from perfect and needs reform to include access to recreational cannabis.

This would not only benefit the people of Napa, but the City of Napa as well.

Vote Jim Hinton for Napa City Council District 2.

Zachary Gates

Napa

