Deceptive marketing on Measure K: Campaign informational material that was mailed out recently should contain correct, not deceptive, information on its brochure. I find nowhere on this brochure that it is stated there is a quarter-cent increase in our sales tax and yet Measure K supporters need to state this very important information on all campaign materials.
Tell the truth and whole truth, and let the voters decide if they want a quarter-cent sales tax increase or not.
Please change your ways. Measure K supporters.
For me, I do not want a quarter-cent sales tax, we are being taxed too much already, and, therefore, I say vote No on Measure K.
Randy Gularte
Napa