Vote No on new taxes in Napa County

The Napa County Taxpayers Associations has a goal of saving people money by defeating excessive taxation by wasteful government. There are untold examples of wasteful government right here in River City, such as:
The school district has many challenges managing taxpayer dollars. Wanting to support our schools’ voters have approved four school bonds totaling $550 million, which has ballooned to nearly $1 billion due to excessive interest, long-term payments and hundreds of millions wasted on short-term maintenance. Yet the school district funded a study last year to consider asking taxpayers for more than $200 million more bonds.
What about the Napa Valley Transit Authority that runs huge empty smoky buses blocking traffic? Believe it or not, they are now spending nearly $50 million to build a bus storage and maintenance facility to house those riderless buses. That $50 million could have been used to build new roads and overpasses to better move traffic.
Then there’s the Napa County Open Space District that is in trouble. Last December we read in the local newspaper that the Open Space district faces deep financial problems. The retiring district manager said in the article that the Open Space District faces “a Slow-Moving Train Wreck.” And it is facing a possible action that would dissolve the district, leaving the county (read “Taxpayers”) holding the bag with the costly challenge of picking up the piece because, as the article says, the district owns $15 million in property assets all with restrictions that prevent sales, or sales that would remove most of the market value or could require the repayment of grants used to buy them.
The Napa County Taxpayers Association opposed the last election in which the Open Space District asked for more tax money.
And, not to exclude another county office, the new jail completed constructed about two years ago and sitting empty has never held an inmate.
Taxpayers need to vote No on every new tax to help stop this waste in our local government.
Gaylon Kastner
Napa
CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS