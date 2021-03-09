Vote No on new taxes in Napa County

The Napa County Taxpayers Associations has a goal of saving people money by defeating excessive taxation by wasteful government. There are untold examples of wasteful government right here in River City, such as:

The school district has many challenges managing taxpayer dollars. Wanting to support our schools’ voters have approved four school bonds totaling $550 million, which has ballooned to nearly $1 billion due to excessive interest, long-term payments and hundreds of millions wasted on short-term maintenance. Yet the school district funded a study last year to consider asking taxpayers for more than $200 million more bonds.

What about the Napa Valley Transit Authority that runs huge empty smoky buses blocking traffic? Believe it or not, they are now spending nearly $50 million to build a bus storage and maintenance facility to house those riderless buses. That $50 million could have been used to build new roads and overpasses to better move traffic.