Vote No on Newsom recall

Gov. Gavin Newsom should not be recalled. He has worked hard to keep us safe during the pandemic, encouraged vaccines, and has done better in keeping Californians alive than many other governors. In fact, according to the New York Times (Aug. 27), California currently has one of the lower death rates from COVID in the country.

His thanks for working hard on the pandemic is a recall by Republicans in a power grab. Gavin Newsom became governor in 2018 with almost 62% of the vote. This recall is a vote to overturn the will of the people of California. Republicans can only take the governorship by forcing an election where someone with a small percentage such as 5 or 10% of the vote could steal the election from someone who won with 62% of the vote.

Let me explain. The recall needs to be defeated by 50% plus one of the voters, otherwise the top vote getter from the 46 people running against Newsom will win, even if that top vote getter only wins 5-10% of the vote. This is not democracy. It is manipulation by a small minority who was unable to win in a regular election. The leading Republican opponent is an anti-vaxxer, a climate change denier who has called global warming a myth and also is a believer that the ideal minimum wage should be zero dollars.