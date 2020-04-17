Vote No on PG&E

How many investors, in a deep recession, or depression, hopefully post COVID-19, are going to be buying PG&E stock in 2020? Instead of going long and buying the stock, most investors will not buy it long, but short it, thus driving the price down even more.

Two members of the claimants committee that represent fire victims have already resigned and urged fire victim claimants to vote against the deal. Why should claimants take the risks of PG&E stock in a corporation that destroyed our homes, properties, and lives?

When voting, think of what you lost and the human beings, our neighbors and friends, who lost their lives in these fires. Do you honestly believe that PG&E which has paid billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders and cash to executives, while failing to maintain the safety of its equipment is going to change its stripes, pay off its debts, become a socially responsible corporate citizen, maintain the safety of its equipment. and maintain reasonable rate increases for ratepayers?

Or do you think that PG&E, a shareholder and hedge fund-owned utility, is going to start another wildfire, enter another bankruptcy and do this all over again?

This is a shameful agreement with PG&E corporation and deserves resounding “NO” vote from all fire victim claimants.