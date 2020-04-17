Vote No on PG&E

Like many of my friends and neighbors, my wife and I barely escaped the Wine Country Fires of October 8, 2017 and lost everything on Atlas Peak Road in Napa.
PG&E Corporation, already a six-count felon, recently agreed to plead guilty to 85 counts of felony manslaughter for the Camp Fire in 2018. These fires alone collectively killed more than 100 people and destroyed roughly 5,700 homes. Cal Fire also found that PG&E was responsible for 17 of 18 major fires in California.
PG&E is now rushing to get bailed out by the state of California by June 30 from a January 2019 bankruptcy to be eligible for a $21 billion loan that the California Legislature and governor approved last year.
PG&E has cut a deal to emerge from bankruptcy with all the claimants for cash, except of course, we “victims,” who will receive about half in cash and half in PG&E stock, held by a Fire Victim Trust to sell when it determines that it is appropriate.
So “victims” are the only claimants that may receive about 21% of equity, (supposedly valued at about $6.75 billion) in a convicted felon, and in a debt-ridden corporation (over $38 billion – almost $16 billion more debt than when PG&E declared bankruptcy), that will not pay dividends for three years, and will probably go bankrupt again after the next fire season.
How many investors, in a deep recession, or depression, hopefully post COVID-19, are going to be buying PG&E stock in 2020? Instead of going long and buying the stock, most investors will not buy it long, but short it, thus driving the price down even more.
Two members of the claimants committee that represent fire victims have already resigned and urged fire victim claimants to vote against the deal. Why should claimants take the risks of PG&E stock in a corporation that destroyed our homes, properties, and lives?
When voting, think of what you lost and the human beings, our neighbors and friends, who lost their lives in these fires. Do you honestly believe that PG&E which has paid billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders and cash to executives, while failing to maintain the safety of its equipment is going to change its stripes, pay off its debts, become a socially responsible corporate citizen, maintain the safety of its equipment. and maintain reasonable rate increases for ratepayers?
Or do you think that PG&E, a shareholder and hedge fund-owned utility, is going to start another wildfire, enter another bankruptcy and do this all over again?
This is a shameful agreement with PG&E corporation and deserves resounding “NO” vote from all fire victim claimants.
John C. Harrington
Napa
