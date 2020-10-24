 Skip to main content
Vote no on Prop. 22, which exploits workers

Uber and Lyft are trying to escape California labor laws that guarantee sick leave, unemployment, and other employee protections, by misleading the public about the initiative they have funded to enable them to keep exploiting drivers.

Please side with the drivers, who deserve the chance to have decent employment, by voting no on Prop. 22, this corporate-funded attempt to evade the law.

Lauren Coodley

Napa

