Vote No on recall, but vote for democrat anyway

On Sept. 14, we get to vote on whether to recall Gov. Newsom.

The ballot is divided into two parts. The first is to vote yes or no on Gov. Newsom's recall. The law says that he has to get over 50% of the vote to avoid recall.

The second part says you can vote for one of the 46 candidates who would like to be governor if Newsom is recalled.

So this crazy law says Governor Newsom could be recalled if he gets 49% of the votes and theoretically one of the 46 could become governor with as little as 3% of the vote if the 46 candidates divided the vote equally. That is why there are 46 candidates. They each hope to grab the brass ring.

You can vote in the second part whether you voted yes or no on the first part. From the poll data I have seen, Larry Elder, a Republican leads with 19.3%.

That same poll shows Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat, comes in second at 9.1%. He is 29, in finance and real estate, and has a reasonable platform. I think he is as good or better than the other Democratic candidates.

I'm going to vote no on the recall but I am also going to vote for Kevin Paffrath. It is not certain Newsom is going to get his 50-plus percent of the votes and I really don't want Larry Elder to be governor.