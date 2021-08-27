 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vote No on recall

Vote No on recall

{{featured_button_text}}

I am in total support of Mr. George Altamura’s comments on this upcoming recall election ("My opinion, for what it’s worth," Aug 22). I think he is right all along and support his vote No recommendation.

Bernard Portet

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News