Vote No on the recall

I am so proud of the voters in this country who worked so hard and so well to end the reign of a self-centered and dangerous narcissist last November.

But we learned quickly that our task to defend democracy in our country is not over. Extremist groups, determined to continue Trump's abusive policies, desecrated our capitol with an insurrection attempt on Jan. 6 to overturn the will of the people, damaging the Capitol building and ultimately ending in death for five people.

These same extremists now are attempting yet another power grab with a misleading but well-funded recall campaign election that will cost California taxpayers $276 million. If successful, their "power grab" would undo the steps Governor Newsom and our elected Democrats have enacted for the values of the dreamers and doers in our state, the steps taken to fight the disastrous climate change, droughts and wildfires, and to mitigate the horrors of the pandemic.

These Republicans are counting on such a low voter turnout that they will put someone in office who does not even come close to meeting the wishes and well-being of the public in California.