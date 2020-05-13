Vote plus...

Trump and team wasted two valuable months of preparation pretending that the virus would never get to the U.S. since he closed our borders with China. When it got here he wasted more time blaming it on Obama, the Democrats, fake news, the governors, the CDC, the WHO, China, hospitals, health care professionals, and when asked if he took any personal responsibility for the spread of the virus: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” His truest comment to date.

Boris “Brexit” Johnson and his conservatives in Parliament saw little need to prepare for the China problem since they were preoccupied with leaving the EU. Johnson suggested England would let herd immunity take over and solve their virus problem instead of building emergency field hospitals as they were doing in China and South Korea. That is until he got the bug and almost died. Oh my, how his opinion changed overnight. But like us, too little, too late.

What we see is a colossal failure of leadership in both countries, not a failure of governments, but the sheer arrogance, stupidity, and refusal of these two leaders to listen to the experts, the doctors, the scientists, the intelligence gatherers, the career professionals who understood the gravity of this pandemic. Two inept leaders, so alike, have created such misery and economic damage.