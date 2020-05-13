Vote plus...

I find it rather amazing that two English-speaking nations that share a common heritage have been economic and military allies throughout much of modern history, have been leaders in medicine, technology, science, are now the most infected and have the highest death rates from COVID-19.
In this Olympic pandemic, the US-of-A takes the gold with over a million people infected (that we know of with only 2% of our population tested) and 75,000 dead. The silver goes to the United Kingdom with about 35,000 dead. Europe, including the U.K., has lost about 150,000 people. So the U.S. and the U.K. are responsible for half the total deaths of the European Union and the U.S.. Wow.
England has a national health system that covers all of its people as do most of the nations in the E.U. The U.S. under the Trump administration is working very hard to dismantle the extended health protections that Americans gained under President Obama. We also have a population that is 115 million less than the EU (445 million) and China with a population of one billion more than we have. To date, China has lost fewer than 4,000 people to the virus. Even though we are the underdogs in the population comparison, American “exceptionalism” certainly stands out here.
So how did such advanced nations manage to win top spots?
We have the most stable geniuses for leaders, supported by conservative majorities in government. Yay, team.
Trump and team wasted two valuable months of preparation pretending that the virus would never get to the U.S. since he closed our borders with China. When it got here he wasted more time blaming it on Obama, the Democrats, fake news, the governors, the CDC, the WHO, China, hospitals, health care professionals, and when asked if he took any personal responsibility for the spread of the virus: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” His truest comment to date.
Boris “Brexit” Johnson and his conservatives in Parliament saw little need to prepare for the China problem since they were preoccupied with leaving the EU. Johnson suggested England would let herd immunity take over and solve their virus problem instead of building emergency field hospitals as they were doing in China and South Korea. That is until he got the bug and almost died. Oh my, how his opinion changed overnight. But like us, too little, too late.
What we see is a colossal failure of leadership in both countries, not a failure of governments, but the sheer arrogance, stupidity, and refusal of these two leaders to listen to the experts, the doctors, the scientists, the intelligence gatherers, the career professionals who understood the gravity of this pandemic. Two inept leaders, so alike, have created such misery and economic damage.
In 2004, the citizens of the USA returned President Bush to a second term in office. We were at war and Americans chose to stick with what they knew -- another conservative administration that lied us into an unnecessary war and crashed the economy.
President Trump also claims to be a viral “wartime” president and will be asking Americans to stay the course in November. Never has there been a time in U.S. history when a president and so many of his conservative enablers deserve to be replaced. Time to inject some disinfectant into the veins of our political system.
To somewhat quote a former wannabe, clueless, conservative Vice President - How’s that MAGA thingy workin’ fer yuh?
Perhaps in the next election Republicans and Democrats alike will start wearing PLUS hats - Please Let Us Survive.
Ron Rogers
Napa
