Vote to grant the Mayacamas charter application

I read with great interest the Monday Nov. 8 regarding the NVUSD hearing about the proposed new Charter School, Mayacamas.

As a grandfather to two boys currently attending River School and one who graduated last year from same, I have witnessed first-hand how well they have done under the curriculum and it's emphasis on personal responsibility. I'm naturally biased but I am seeing these boys develop excellent character and achieving very well academically.

I have always understood that when River was given the Salvador School campus, they did so having to give up their charter. A sort of "quid pro quo" in exchange for the campus. If this is true, then the school board's vote to have River vacate the campus and disperse to the remaining two middle schools seems to me to be a clear "bait and switch."

If true, it's morally reprehensible. A mere few years after making the deal, NVUSD clearly seems to be pulling the rug out from under the parents and students who have been enrolled there.

Clearly, the NVUSD and the school board should vote to grant the Mayacamas Charter just on that fact alone. Anything else would be disingenuous.

The view from here is that once NVUSD got the benefit of the per day student funding, the reneged on their word to River School. Just sayin'.

Daniel Cutright

Napa