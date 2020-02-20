Vote to keep Judge Monique Langhorne on the bench

Napa County should retain Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne in the upcoming election. She has shown during her 13 years wearing the robe on the Superior Court bench extraordinary commitment to the rule of law and to her community.

She also demonstrated that deep commitment during the years she served as a Napa County Deputy District Attorney, where she successfully handled matters including sexual assault, child abduction and domestic violence, among other offenses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I have observed her professional accomplishments since she first appeared in my courtroom years ago as a certified law student. Judge Langhorne has the honesty, the intellect, the experience, and the continually demonstrated ability to uphold the high standards demanded by her office and expected by .her community.

Please keep the Napa County Superior Court vibrant, diverse and representative of our community -- and retain Judge Monique Langhorne as Judge of the Superior Court.

Richard Bennett

Napa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0