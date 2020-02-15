Skyline Wilderness Park opened to the public in 1983. The 850 acres of the park is owned by the state of California and leased to Napa County with a concessionaires agreement to the non-profit Skyline Park Citizens Association. The Association is run by dedicated volunteers.
Skyline Wilderness Park offers hiking, biking, equestrian trails, archery, disc golf, camp sites and a native plant garden. There are about 1,000 annual pass holders and 35,000 visitors per year. The camping adds 10,000 nights per year. The park is used for educational events such as Boy Scout camp outs and school nature outings. The park provides wildlife habitat and water shed. The park operations are self sustaining financially.
Unfortunately, the state has tried twice previously to cancel the lease and sell the land for development. The state has made it clear they will sell the park as soon as the lease expires.
Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is in negotiations to purchase the land Skyline Park sits on from the State of California and protect the land as parkland in perpetuity.
Funding from Measure K will help make the purchase of this valuable recreation, wildlife and water shed resource possible. A Yes vote on Measure K will keep this park available now and for future generations.
Lynn Wyman
Napa Saddle Jackets