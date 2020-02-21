Vote to retain Judge Monique Langhorne

I am voting to retain Judge Monique Langhorne on the Napa Superior Court bench, and encourage everyone to do so as well.

I have known and worked with Judge Langhorne for the past 15 years. She is a woman of intelligence and integrity. She was selected as judge after extensive evaluation by the governor and legal community and was highly recommended by her peers in the legal community. She is now endorsed by peers, the legal community, and the public whom she serves. We endorse her because she is eminently qualified and is a long-time member of our community.

Judge Langhorne seeks to retain her seat on the bench not as a "feather in her cap" or an accomplishment to add to her resume, but as a means of serving her community. Her breadth of experience on the bench should not be undervalued nor can it be equaled by anyone who has not presided over a Napa courtroom. Napa is a smallish community with a small number of judges. Our judges preside over cases ranging from traffic, small claims, family law to criminal matters. Judge Langhorne's experience and breadth of knowledge cannot be equaled, particularly by anyone with only a theoretical background.

