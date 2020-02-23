Vote to retain Judge Monique Langhorne

I retired from the Napa Superior Court in December of 2018, after 12 1/2 years as a Judge and almost 2 years as a Napa Superior Court Commissioner. I am currently a member of the California Assigned Judges Program and sit on assignment. I was pleased to learn that Governor Brown appointed Judge Monique Langhorne to fill my judicial seat. I am very familiar with Judge Langhorne, having known her for almost 20 years, first as a Napa Deputy District Attorney, in the early 2000's.

When I was appointed judge in 2006, Judge Langhorne was unanimously selected by the Napa judges to fill my court commissioner position. In that position, Judge Langhorne presided over a variety of court assignments, including misdemeanor and juvenile calendars, adult and juvenile Drug Court, child support, family law, restraining order requests, adult and juvenile traffic and small claims (with small claims being some of the most difficult cases a judge can hear).

I have admired Judge Langhorne's diligence and inexhaustible patience. Because many of those appearing before her as a Commissioner were self-represented, Judge Langhorne explained the litigants' rights, procedures and options with great care and consideration. Judge Langhorne always maintained her composure, and possesses an impeccable judicial demeanor, qualities that are very important for a judge.