Vote to retain Judge Monique Langhorne

I retired from the Napa Superior Court in December of 2018, after 12 1/2 years as a Judge and almost 2 years as a Napa Superior Court Commissioner. I am currently a member of the California Assigned Judges Program and sit on assignment. I was pleased to learn that Governor Brown appointed Judge Monique Langhorne to fill my judicial seat. I am very familiar with Judge Langhorne, having known her for almost 20 years, first as a Napa Deputy District Attorney, in the early 2000's.
When I was appointed judge in 2006, Judge Langhorne was unanimously selected by the Napa judges to fill my court commissioner position. In that position, Judge Langhorne presided over a variety of court assignments, including misdemeanor and juvenile calendars, adult and juvenile Drug Court, child support, family law, restraining order requests, adult and juvenile traffic and small claims (with small claims being some of the most difficult cases a judge can hear).
I have admired Judge Langhorne's diligence and inexhaustible patience. Because many of those appearing before her as a Commissioner were self-represented, Judge Langhorne explained the litigants' rights, procedures and options with great care and consideration. Judge Langhorne always maintained her composure, and possesses an impeccable judicial demeanor, qualities that are very important for a judge.
Napa County is one of the smallest courts in California, having seven judges and one court commissioner. This requires that all seven Judges preside over cases in every area of the law and regularly rotate assignments to cover court needs. The Napa judges must all work together as a team to dispense justice in Napa County.
While appointed judges must all be periodically reaffirmed through the electorate, it is important for voters to understand that the initial appointment procedure requires a rigorous vetting process that requires comprehensive scrutinization by the State Commission on Judicial Nominee Evaluations (JNE). The JNE sends out confidential evaluation forms to a majority of the county's attorneys and all Napa County judges to rate the judicial nominee in seven broad legal areas.
Judge Langhorne went through this evaluation process. As far as I know, Judge Langhorne's challenger has not been vetted or evaluated by anyone. In fact, prior to filing papers, I know of no one who has ever met this person. I find this very concerning.
By contrast, Judge Langhorne has a breadth of support from countless members of the public and leaders of the Napa community, including Congressman Mike Thompson, State Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, every current and retired Napa County judge, the majority of local law enforcement and local officials, and numerous local attorneys from both sides of the Bar (prosecution and defense), which reflects an appreciation of Judge Langhorne's tireless work for justice in the Napa community.
Judge Langhorne has also shown her commitment to the Napa community by becoming involved in community outreach projects, including Peer Court and Teen DUI Court, as well as serving as a faculty member for other judges around the state.
Judge Langhorne has the judicial experience, based on more than 13 years on the Napa Bench, presiding with impartiality over every type of legal matter that comes before the Napa Superior Court. Judge Langhorne has demonstrated that she is totally capable and competent to continue to dispense justice in Napa County.
Please join me in voting to retain Judge Monique Langhorne.
Rodney G. Stone
Napa Superior Court Judge, Ret.