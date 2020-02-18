Since 2006, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District has worked to protect Napa County's natural areas and watersheds, expand healthy forest programs to reduce wildfire risk, and provide educational opportunities for all of our students - all without a formal mechanism for funding and with an extremely modest budget.
We and all my colleagues on the Board of Directors of the Open Space District are unanimous in agreeing we need to do more, much more, to protect the critical watersheds and other open space lands that are at risk of development.
It is gratifying to see that our unanimous and united support for Measure K has been supported throughout our communities and has been endorsed by almost every elected official at the city county, state and federal levels, as well as business owners, community organizations, and an incredible list of our local community leaders and residents.
While the district has been widely recognized and applauded for doing an excellent job with limited resources, the reality is that we are at capacity and need to increase these resources in order to protect Napa County before it's too late.
Measure K represents an opportunity for us all to come together as a community and further the preservation of our watersheds, wildlife habitats, and open spaces. Passing Measure K will let us protect more than 20,000 acres of land, reduce the impacts of wildfires, provide educational opportunities to all Napa County students, and to continue to make these open space properties accessible and available to all residents.
Please join our community leaders, businesses, organizations, and fellow residents and vote 'yes' on Measure K to protect Napa County for the future.
Brent Randol and Dave Finigan
Board of Directors
Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District