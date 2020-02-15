As someone who has grown up and continues to live in Napa, I love Skyline Park.
Unfortunately Skyline Park is located on land owned by the state of California, the 50 year park lease only has a few more years to run, and the state has made it clear they want to sell the land to the highest bidder as soon as the lease expires.
As the current president of the Skyline Park Citizen’s Association, which operates the park, I’m writing to voice my support for Measure K, which would provide funds to the Napa Open Space District to purchase the property from the state, and preserve Skyline Park for all time.
Measure K is well-written to keep every penny inside the county: directly protecting our open spaces, increasing water quality and fire protection, and providing opportunities for community members to spend time in the outdoors. Passing Measure K gives NOSD the resources needed to further enhance quality of life in Napa county for all residents, for now and going forwards into the future.
Protecting a community resource as valuable as Skyline Park and continuing to acquire and protect other lands throughout the county will make Napa County a better place for all of us who live, work and spend time here.
Andrew Brooks
Napa