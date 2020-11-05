Voter suppression in the USA

Many of us from both political parties are alarmed and shaken by the divisive rhetoric and vitriol of this election campaign. Having said that, these tactics — blatant lies and misrepresentations, personal insults and attacks, name-calling — as ugly and lacking in content as they are, fall within legitimate, albeit distasteful, boundaries of campaigning.

But what seems illegitimate are the rampant and unabashed policies and practices of voter suppression endorsed by Republicans.

A citizen’s right to vote and have his/her vote counted is a fundamental premise of our democracy that should have non-partisan support. Yet Republican judges, state legislatures, and elected officials up through the president himself are openly pursuing voter suppression.

Why isn’t there more outrage and outcry over these moves? What happened to free and fair elections?

Greg Evans

Napa