Voter suppression threatens our democracy

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.4) would restore important election procedures discontinued in 2013 and now shown to be very important in safeguarding voting rights against racial discrimination in low-income areas and communities of color. Both bills would go a long way in counteracting the current spree of Republican voter suppression bills by setting federal voting policy across the nation

Unfortunately, these two bills have been stalled in the Senate, where the Democrats face a solid wall of opposition from Republicans to even proceed with a discussion of these two bills since they need 10 Republicans in order to move forward with a debate.

Please call or email our United States Senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, asking them to support and vote in favor of For the People Act (S.1) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.4). Attend any town halls on voter suppression that are offered by your elected officials and let your representatives know that you support these bills. Call your family and friends in other states and ask them to contact their senators. Make it easy for them by supplying their senator’s phone number.