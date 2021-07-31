Voter suppression threatens our democracy

As we celebrated the 4th of July this year, it seemed ironic that at the same time we were commemorating our freedom as Americans, Republican-dominated legislatures across America have been passing voter suppression laws aimed at limiting the right to vote of mainly Black, Brown, Native American and young voters.
Since the right to vote is one of the fundamental cornerstones of American democracy, we should be encouraging massive voter turnout rather than trying to place obstacles to people’s access to the ballot box. Instead, Republicans have proposed over 250 laws restricting voting rights in 43 states, all based on the big lie that the election was stolen from Donald Trump. In some states like Texas, Republicans are offering bills that would make it easier to overturn elections.
We need to fight against this voter suppression and assault against our democracy. There are two bills already passed by the House of Representatives and waiting for a vote in the U.S. Senate: For the People’s Act (S.1) and The John Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.4) would establish federal voting rights standards. These two bills represent broad voting reforms that would increase voter participation and transparency in the election process.
The For the People’s Act (S.1) would expand mail-in voting, voter registration and voting access. It would also place more emphasis on election security including cybersecurity, require that voting machines are made in America and stop political gerrymandering.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.4) would restore important election procedures discontinued in 2013 and now shown to be very important in safeguarding voting rights against racial discrimination in low-income areas and communities of color. Both bills would go a long way in counteracting the current spree of Republican voter suppression bills by setting federal voting policy across the nation
Unfortunately, these two bills have been stalled in the Senate, where the Democrats face a solid wall of opposition from Republicans to even proceed with a discussion of these two bills since they need 10 Republicans in order to move forward with a debate.
Please call or email our United States Senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, asking them to support and vote in favor of For the People Act (S.1) and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act (S.4). Attend any town halls on voter suppression that are offered by your elected officials and let your representatives know that you support these bills. Call your family and friends in other states and ask them to contact their senators. Make it easy for them by supplying their senator’s phone number.
As American voters, we need to flood the offices of our representatives, letting them know how urgent this situation has become. We cannot let the Republicans hijack the election process in our country. Open and transparent elections form the foundation of our political system, so please fight for voting rights and help save our democracy from voter suppression.
Conchita Marusich
Napa County Democratic Central Committee