Watching the Democratic National Convention and Republican National Convention recently was a study in contrasts. Joe Biden was low key, amiable and clearly a "nice guy." He was sincere in his approach to the many major issues that threaten human survival on this little planet. I was left feeling that he could be trusted.

Listening to the RNC, I thought I heard echoes of Germany in the 1930s. An army of hyperactive, loud, in-your-face fear mongers was trotted out to scare us into thinking that if Biden were elected, we would lose our library cards, our children would be harmed, our jobs would all go to Tierra del Fuego, all roads would have toll booths, health care would disappear and Dancing with The Stars would be cancelled.

I was tempted to stand erect, click my heels, extend my right arm and shout "Heil Trump!" I was able to control myself with two ounces of bourbon and some ice cream.

I am concerned that the voters can be conned into forgetting the difference between democracy and fascist corporatocracy. There is a difference between thinking critically for yourself and being told what to think by psychopaths determined to control the world to their own advantage. The cerebral cortex has a greater function than just filling the cranial vault to accommodate Nature's contempt for vacuums.