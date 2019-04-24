When it comes to public health and the future of our planet, compromise is not always the best solution ("Our View: Supervisors took the right step on conservation," April 21). Napa County’s new Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance is a disturbing example of how much damage a bad bargain can do.
Despite its name, the ordinance does little to protect the county’s water or forests. A report submitted to the supervisors found that the ordinance will allow the removal of almost 30,000 acres of hillside oak trees. Ample scientific evidence shows that will degrade the water quality, biodiversity, and beautiful views of Napa County.
Our climate will also suffer: in a study published in Science, one of the world’s top scientific journals, U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers have convincingly shown that carbon storage in all forests, including those in California, is critical to minimize global warming.
This weak ordinance is a far cry from Measure C, which would have allowed only 795 acres of oaks to be removed. More than 17,000 Napa residents voted for Measure C, yet their supervisors disregard their strong concerns under the guise of compromise.
Napa’s oak forests are not something the county can casually disregard and destroy. While supervisors have chosen industry interests over the health, safety, and future of Napa County residents, voters will have the last word.
Tiffany Yap, Scientist
Center for Biological Diversity