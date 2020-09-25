Voting by mail is secure and safe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County voters know that voting by mail is secure, easy and safe because they have been voting by mail for the past 12 years. Vote by mail is the most secure form of voting because the voter’s signature on the return ballot envelope is compared to the signature in our registration database.

Return ballot envelopes are kept for 22 months after the election in case they are needed as evidence if there is an allegation of voter fraud.

In my 22 plus years as Registrar of Voters we have counted over 1,000,000 ballots and have discovered and prosecuted two cases of voter fraud that were caught by our alert staff.

Voters can track the status of their return ballot envelope from the safety of their home at https://services.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo/ The site shows the date we mailed the ballot; when we received it and the status. A Good status means the ballot is ready for counting. A Challenged status means either the voter forgot to sign their return envelope or we could not match the signature on the envelope with the signature in our database.

If the status is challenged, our staff will reach out to the voter by phone, e-mail or regular mail so that they can correct the problem up until 22 days after the election.