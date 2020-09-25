Voting by mail is secure and safe

Napa County voters know that voting by mail is secure, easy and safe because they have been voting by mail for the past 12 years. Vote by mail is the most secure form of voting because the voter’s signature on the return ballot envelope is compared to the signature in our registration database.
Return ballot envelopes are kept for 22 months after the election in case they are needed as evidence if there is an allegation of voter fraud.
In my 22 plus years as Registrar of Voters we have counted over 1,000,000 ballots and have discovered and prosecuted two cases of voter fraud that were caught by our alert staff.
Voters can track the status of their return ballot envelope from the safety of their home at https://services.countyofnapa.org/VoterInfo/ The site shows the date we mailed the ballot; when we received it and the status. A Good status means the ballot is ready for counting. A Challenged status means either the voter forgot to sign their return envelope or we could not match the signature on the envelope with the signature in our database.
If the status is challenged, our staff will reach out to the voter by phone, e-mail or regular mail so that they can correct the problem up until 22 days after the election.
Many voters do not remember what their signature looked like the last time they registered to vote. To avoid having your signature challenged, voters should have a family member, friend or neighbor witness their signature in the space provided on the return ballot envelope.
Because you can determine the status of your ballot online, going to a vote center to cast a provisional ballot is a waste of time and will expose you, your fellow voters and our vote center workers to infection as well as causing chaos at our vote centers.
Napa County vote by mail ballots will be arriving beginning the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 30. To make sure you receive a vote by mail ballot, please check if your voter registration is current at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov
If you are not registered or your name or residence has changed, you can update your registration or register to vote online until Monday, Oct. 19 at https://covr.sos.ca.gov/. Beginning Oct. 20, until Election Day, Nov. 3, eligible citizens who are not yet registered to vote must appear in person at our Election Division 1127 1st St Ste E Napa or one of our vote centers. You will be able to register and vote at all locations.
Napa County voters have three easy, safe and secure methods to return their vote by mail ballots in sealed, signed return ballot envelopes. If mailed, Napa County postage-paid return ballot envelopes receive expedited first-class handling by the post office so Save a Stamp and Vote Safe.
Return ballot envelopes must be postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and then have 17 days to arrive in our office and still be counted.
Voters can drop their sealed, signed return ballot envelope at one of our 11 official ballot drop boxes, which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. through Election Day at 8 p.m.
Voters can drop off their sealed, signed return envelope at any of our four drive-through voting locations. Drive-through locations open Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location of drop boxes and drive through voting are found at https://www.countyofnapa.org/2982/Return-Your-Ballot
Vote centers are open Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To protect your safety and that of our vote center workers we will be requiring pandemic precautions at all locations. If you must use in-person voting, please do so on Saturday, Sunday or Monday when our vote centers are less crowded.
If you lose or damage your original vote-by-mail ballot, you can obtain a replacement ballot by phone at (707) 253-4321 or toll-free (888) 494-8356 (from Upvalley or American Canyon) or the Election Division website up until Oct. 27. After that date, voters can call our staff or e-mail us at elections@countyofnapa.org to sign up for an alternative method of obtaining a replacement ballot.
Please contact me at (707) 253-4459 or john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org if you have any questions or comments. John Tuteur is Napa County’s Registrar of Voters.
