Voting resolutions for 2021

Since allegations and perceptions of voting abuse and irregularities now dominate our public and private conversations, I would like to suggest four a few (non-partisan) additions to those offered by Ann McFeatters (“How do we safeguard democracy going forward?” Dec. 26) and Michael Henderson (“Columnist just said what she hated about Trump,” Dec. 31).

Reauthorize Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act – which required jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination to clear any changes in voting with the Justice Department or a Federal court.

Protect the U.S. Postal Service from political control.

Count all Americans in the Census.

Require that independent commissions, rather than state legislatures, be responsible for Congressional redistricting.

If our constitution is indeed still an important blueprint for our country, it is way past time to walk the talk and ensure fairness and equality for all.